Small update prior to leaving Early Access

Fall damage calculation is now based on player velocity when hitting ground and the slope of the ground.

Alternate bio fuel recipe uses glass jar of murky water.

In-game menu option to increase cave ore spawn. Default is 1x with 2x and 4x options. This affects the total number of nodes in the cave. Remember to continue out of the menu so that your selection saves.

Updates from this point on will be sporadic small ones that won't affect performance. There will be no more major updates at this point as announced.