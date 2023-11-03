- Adds Cylinder shape
- TAB now closes out configuring a block in BUILD mode
- Fix collision issues
- Fix issues with SCULPT mode
- Fix small performance issues
TinkerTech Playtest update for 3 November 2023
2023/11/03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2528271 Depot 2528271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update