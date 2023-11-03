 Skip to content

TinkerTech Playtest update for 3 November 2023

2023/11/03

Share · View all patches · Build 12615860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adds Cylinder shape
  • TAB now closes out configuring a block in BUILD mode
  • Fix collision issues
  • Fix issues with SCULPT mode
  • Fix small performance issues

