Racial Variants Plus 2 New DLC Races!

Added racial variants for each current race

The default chance for one of these exotic variants is 15%, but this can be altered in the mod manager. These variants have two bonuses and two weakness each compared to the most common versions. Also the skin tones have changed to help distinguish the variants on the field.

Treefolk and Satyr added to the DLC

Tree folk are big slow blockers and DL, while Satyr are great at gunner and cover with their speed and ability to leap for balls in traffic.

Increased the MAX dodge and break tackle chances, BUT reduced the combined MAX. Players that were elite in avoiding and breaking could get up to 99% chance to not be tackled. This has been reduced to 95%.

Some bug fixes with the tooltips and fixed a bug that prevented recording of career offensive and defensive targets.