Reentry has been patched to 0.99.11



This minor patch will continue to improve the logic related to how the voltage of the CSM batteries are rendered. This will take into account the amps load on the battery as well as the depletion of the battery when you monitor them using the DC VOLTs gauge on MDC-3.

It will also fix the runnable steps of the Battery Charging procedure. In the video I made yesterday, I opened both of the Battery Relay Bus circuit breakers when I demonstrated the procedures. Do not open both of these as it will shut down the entire Battery Relay Bus - making it impossible to make critical changes to for example the FC radiators, inverters etc. - the battery relay bus powers these.

Thanks to Folgers, Amaryllis, CaptainSwag101 for helping me with the details!