One Hour One Life update for 3 November 2023

Weekly Update #141

Weekly Update #141

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More fixes this week, based on some newly reported issues.

A possible exploit that would allow a daisy-chain of carts to be used as an impenetrable wall has been fixed. Trash pit behavior has been improved to avoid nuisance trashing of some items, and accept some other waste items. Large animal bones now decay faster. Defaced graves are no longer permanent (and defaced baby graves decay after two minutes, just like regular baby graves). Stone walls with shelves can become ancient. And you can FINALLY place a drumstick down on a plate.

