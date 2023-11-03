The Talos Principle 2 - Hotfix 1.01 is Live

Greetings, everyone! We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the incredibly positive reception we've received and we share our heartfelt gratitude to all of you. We're actively reading your feedback from the Steam community and various other platforms and working behind the scenes diligently to address any and all issues. Our journey begins today with our very first hotfix, which focuses on a few, yet crucial issues.

Changelog

Fixed problem where closing the palm reader terminal interface while opening an important document would prevent the player from progressing further due to the inability to open the document again (fixes existing progress that already experienced this issue too)

You should no longer be able to exit the terminal interface prematurely after opening the important document.

Fixed an issue where choosing English language in settings would apply player's system language instead.

Rest assured, you can anticipate more patches in the near future as we strive to enhance your experience. Thank you for your continued support!

Much Love

-Croteam