Noblesse Oblige v0.9.1.2 "A Myrmidon's Honor" Steam Release!

v0.9.1.2 "A Myrmidon's Honor" Patch Notes

68k words of content

New section of the game and story

One new combat section

New optional boss

Another major story decision (along most paths)

See the Castle Town begin to transform with story progression!

Begin commissioning Custom Armor, if the right conditions are met!

This update will see a lot of past choices come into play, moreso than any previous update

Sindarion's 50-loyalty skill is available

Note: Ligaea and Ariadne's 75-loyalty skills are not currently available even if they reach this threshold, pending future story events; similarly, Cynthia's 50-loyalty skill is not yet accessible.

Added the foundation of a new feature, Alexander's Notes. For now, these notes serve mainly to provide context of key locations early in the story. More content will be added in the future. If you're loading an old save, the v0.9 intro transition should give you the associated item.

= Balance Changes

Reduced the damage on Whirlwind, given just how much it was doing as an AoE ability

Reduced the defense piercing properties of Power Shot from 50% defense piercing to 25% defense piercing. This will mainly be noticeable against high defense enemies

Corrected a bug with Wracking Poison dealing percentage-based damage

Alexander's attacks now deal half "piercing" elemental damage to better represent his rapier, and Pierce deals fully Piercing damage. Piercing damage (currently only used in this fashion--other skills referred to as "Piercing" ignore part of the enemy's defense stat) is identical to Physical damage vs ranged enemies, but is not reduced by the physical damage percentage resistance of armored enemies.

= UI Changes

Reordered the Battle Status menu windows to more easily check effects

= Misc Changes

Added a new animation for Cloak Spin

Added a new animation for Searing Wind

Added one new statue option for castle interior customization

Backend changes to ensure that proposal descriptions and effects can be dynamically updated as needed

Various minor improvements to the mapping of the Castle Town

New map-sized versions of Ligaea's arrow animation for use in cutscenes

Note: Steam Achievements have not yet been updated. They will be updated sometime today, and anyone with credit for the new ones should receive it retroactively.