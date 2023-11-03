 Skip to content

Jylko: Through The Song update for 3 November 2023

Jylko - 2.1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 12615567 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now you can play mini games without silver coins
Silver coins will used to buy skins or upgrades in mini games (Futur uptades)

Minor fixes

