 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ULTRATORO 2 Playtest update for 3 November 2023

ULTRATORO Beta version 0.41!

Share · View all patches · Build 12615550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This beta version just got a lot of important additions, including:

  • Story cutscenes
  • new levels.
  • new boss battles system.
  • offline leaderboards.
  • New Intro.
  • More Cars.
  • Level Editor improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2587581 Depot 2587581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link