ULTRATORO Beta version 0.41!

This beta version just got a lot of important additions, including:
- Story cutscenes
- new levels.
- new boss battles system.
- offline leaderboards.
- New Intro.
- More Cars.
- Level Editor improvements.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This beta version just got a lot of important additions, including:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update