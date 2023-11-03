-Tutorial Board added for speeding up and slowing down time in level 3
-Bonus level 6 and 7 level number now shows in bottom left corner
Gravity update for 3 November 2023
Minor Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Tutorial Board added for speeding up and slowing down time in level 3
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2208961 Depot 2208961
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update