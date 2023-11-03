- some fixes in gamepad support
- cursor changes when hovering interactable items (Windows, MacOS)
Jerry Wanker and the Quest to get Laid update for 3 November 2023
Update notes for version 1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
