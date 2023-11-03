 Skip to content

Jerry Wanker and the Quest to get Laid update for 3 November 2023

Update notes for version 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12615481 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • some fixes in gamepad support
  • cursor changes when hovering interactable items (Windows, MacOS)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1525051
  • Loading history…
Depot 1525052
  • Loading history…
Depot 1525053
  • Loading history…
