EA Update v0.6.0 - New Playable Character: Ultra Fishbunjin 3000!!

Highlights
Ultra Fishbunjin 3000
- Added to the game! Fishbunjin is selectable as both a character and assist and has 100% of his animations sprited at release. We hope you have a ton of fun with his bodybuilding and dumbbell attacks, movement techniques, screen-sized explosions, and more!
- We’ve also already hit the ground running on the next character! For more info on the Watcher and our other progress, check out our latest update on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mcleodgaming/fraymakers-the-infinitely-replayable-indie-platform-fighter/posts/3902799
Stage Ledge Visual Improvement
- We’ve implemented some visual trickery to prevent characters from appearing to clip through the edges of stages when hanging onto a ledge. We utilize a new dynamic layering system to achieve the effect - see the Custom Content section below for more technical details.
General
Grab and Throw Fixes
- Fixed bug that caused grabbed characters to be thrown inside of terrain.
- Fixed bug that prevented grabber from entering grab release when grabbed character was hit with an attack that would send to hurt medium.
- Notably, this bug fix removes the ability to repeatedly regrab opponents over a persistent hitbox like Pizza’s paint.
- Fixed bug that caused grabbed characters to inappropriately flip horizontally if they were positioned behind the grabber while being thrown.
- Fixed bug that caused hurt poses take 1 frame to flip if a character was grabbed from behind.
- Fixed bug that caused grabholdboxes to snap the grabbed character to the floor if near to the ground.
Camera Shake
- Camera no longer shakes on throws that don't have any hitstop.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug that prevented you from platform dropping during stand turn.
- Fixed bug that allowed you to be ECB pushed off an edge if you initiated any non-idle action while getting pushed.
Menu
Controls
- SHIELD input has been split into SHIELD1 and SHIELD2
- A new input named "SHIELD2" was introduced, and "SHIELD" has been renamed to "SHIELD1". Both inputs function as a shield input by default. When Fishbunjin is selected, SHIELD2 is taken over and becomes his unique clutch mechanic input.
Credits
- Added names from new pixel artists.
- Added names from newly completed backer surveys.
Root Menu
- Online button visually updated.
Characters
Orcane
- Forward Air
- Bubbles now interact with shields.
Welltaro
- Ledge Jump
- Sprite added.
Assists
Crewmate
- Fixed bug that prevented a hitspark from appearing during the Impostor cutscene.
- Fixed bug that prevented characters in the Impostor cutscene from playing their idle animation.
Kragg
- Now has a minimum and maximum vertical distance from the death boundary. We’re still working on tuning the exact value, but this should help prevent overly early kills off the top.
The Kid
- Delicious Fruit is now reflectable.
Orcane
- Bubbles now interact with shields.
Stages
Ledge Visuals
- All stages updated to contain "Background Behind" and "Foreground Front" layers.
Backyard
- Reduced foreground.
- Shadowmask adjusted.
Merchant Port
- Reduced and adjusted foreground.
- Shadowmask adjusted.
Pepperpain
- Reduced foreground.
- Shadowmask adjusted.
The Spire
- Reduced foreground.
- Shadowmask adjusted.
Custom Content
Character
- When displaying ledge animations suffixed with "_in" or“_loop”, the game engine will look for additional corresponding animations suffixed with "_behind". If found, a copy of said animation will be displayed in the "Background Behind" stage layer during gameplay for an enhanced aesthetic.
- This is a bit more technical and not necessary for everyone’s custom content - we will be updating the Deep Dive Guide with a more thorough explanation in the future.
Stage
- Added support for new "Foreground Front" and "Background Behind" container layers, which act as an absolute front and back layer of the stage. If excluded, the "Foreground Effects" and "Background Structures" layers will be used as respective fallbacks.
- Character "_behind" animations for ledge actions suffixed with "_in" and “_loop” actions are now placed inside the "Background Behind" layer when provided.
Vfx
- New "VfxLayer" constants have been added to take the place of the hard-coded layer strings for use with VfxStats (e.g. "front", "behind", etc.). This allows for more straightforward targeting of certain layers for Vfx.
- The old layer strings have been deprecated and may be removed in a future build, but they will still work for the time being with a warning log printed to the console.
Shield 1 and Shield 2
- A new input named "SHIELD2" was introduced, and "SHIELD" has been renamed to "SHIELD1". Both inputs function as a shield input by default, but since they are independent inputs you can utilize the new inputUpdateHook() feature to customize their functionality. See the Deep Dive Guide for more info.
Character Template
- Updated camera shake for throws, fixed missing ledge animation stats, added ledge_climb_in support, and integrated VfxLayer changes.
Stage Template
- New "Foreground Front" and "Background Behind" layers added to coincide with new support for ledge "behind" animations.
- See more: https://github.com/Fraymakers/stage-template/releases/tag/0.2.0om/Fraymakers/stage-template/releases/tag/0.2.0
Fraymakers Metadata Definition Plugin v0.3.0
Fraymakers Api Types Plugin v0.3.2
Changed files in this update