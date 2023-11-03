Ranger Development [Important big update]

Here is probably the most important update to the Forest Ranger Simulator.
But first, before we go to patch notes... we have for you our ROAD MAP
What was changed and improved in Ranger Development Update:
Estate management::
- New panel to manage elements around the forester's house
- Possibility of erecting buildings according to the buildings' own discretion
- Possibility to rotate and place buildings accurately
- Each building has its own effects
- Animation of the transition to the panel
- New interface for the building panel
- Elements translated into all available
- VFX of building construction
Skills::
- New tab in the pop-up menu: Skills
- New interface layout
- Available skill tree
- Experience points are gained for in-game activities.
- Skill points can be spent in the skill tree
- Elements translated into all available languages in the game
- Skill progress bar
- Animation of skill redemption
Tutorial:
- Addition of information on ForestWiki
- Elements translated into all available languages in the game
ForestWIKI:
- Information on the skills panel
- Information on the use of the property management panel
- Elements translated into all available languages in the game
Fixed:
- Auction system - loads auctioned items correctly
- Tasks - The correct order of tasks has been restored
- Optimization corrections
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update