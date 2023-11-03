 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forest Ranger Simulator update for 3 November 2023

Ranger Development [Important big update]

Share · View all patches · Build 12615417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is probably the most important update to the Forest Ranger Simulator.

But first, before we go to patch notes... we have for you our ROAD MAP

What was changed and improved in Ranger Development Update:

Estate management::
  • New panel to manage elements around the forester's house
  • Possibility of erecting buildings according to the buildings' own discretion
  • Possibility to rotate and place buildings accurately
  • Each building has its own effects
  • Animation of the transition to the panel
  • New interface for the building panel
  • Elements translated into all available
  • VFX of building construction

Skills::
  • New tab in the pop-up menu: Skills
  • New interface layout
  • Available skill tree
  • Experience points are gained for in-game activities.
  • Skill points can be spent in the skill tree
  • Elements translated into all available languages in the game
  • Skill progress bar
  • Animation of skill redemption

Tutorial:
  • Addition of information on ForestWiki
  • Elements translated into all available languages in the game

ForestWIKI:
  • Information on the skills panel
  • Information on the use of the property management panel
  • Elements translated into all available languages in the game

Fixed:
  • Auction system - loads auctioned items correctly
  • Tasks - The correct order of tasks has been restored
  • Optimization corrections

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1185781 Depot 1185781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link