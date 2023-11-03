8.0.5 Hotfix

11/3/2023

v8.0.5 Hotfix

Balancing:

Reduced the weight of current health on

status resistance formula by 75%. (end game

enemies, especially end game bosses, were

still resisting too many effects due to their

extremely high health)

Enemies on Romantic difficulty now have 25%

reduced stats.

Slightly reduced stats of early game enemies.

Reduced attack stat for all enemies by 5%.

Enemies deal 10% more damage with charged

side swings and overhead swings.

Enemies take 10% more damage while charging

a side swing or overhead swing.

Enemies are now 6 times more likely to be

staggered or knocked down while charging

a side swing. (was 3 times)

Enemies are now 3 times more likely to be

staggered or knocked down while charging

an overhead swing. (was 2 times)

Increased Matter Erasure from 6% to 7%.

Increased Bosonic Erasure from 8% to 10%.

Increased Cut Strings from 12% to 15%.

Increased Bosonic infliction chance from

600% to 900%.

Increased Cut Strings infliction chance

from 1000% to 2000%.

Misc:

Removed damage variance from the game. (the

game has plenty of unseen effects to no longer

require this) (this may also improve stability

for certain players)