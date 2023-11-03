8.0.5 Hotfix

11/3/2023
v8.0.5 Hotfix
Balancing:
Reduced the weight of current health on
status resistance formula by 75%. (end game
enemies, especially end game bosses, were
still resisting too many effects due to their
extremely high health)
Enemies on Romantic difficulty now have 25%
reduced stats.
Slightly reduced stats of early game enemies.
Reduced attack stat for all enemies by 5%.
Enemies deal 10% more damage with charged
side swings and overhead swings.
Enemies take 10% more damage while charging
a side swing or overhead swing.
Enemies are now 6 times more likely to be
staggered or knocked down while charging
a side swing. (was 3 times)
Enemies are now 3 times more likely to be
staggered or knocked down while charging
an overhead swing. (was 2 times)
Increased Matter Erasure from 6% to 7%.
Increased Bosonic Erasure from 8% to 10%.
Increased Cut Strings from 12% to 15%.
Increased Bosonic infliction chance from
600% to 900%.
Increased Cut Strings infliction chance
from 1000% to 2000%.
Misc:
Removed damage variance from the game. (the
game has plenty of unseen effects to no longer
require this) (this may also improve stability
for certain players)
Changed files in this update