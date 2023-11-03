 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Withering Rooms update for 3 November 2023

1.18 - Level Up Hotfix & Puzzle Oracle

Share · View all patches · Build 12615391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Withering Rooms 1.18 (2023-11-3)

Hotfixes

  • Fix an issue introduced in 1.17 where the level up screen could instantly close when using a controller

New Features

  • Added the Puzzle Oracle, a device that will instantly solve a puzzle(before breaking). The price goes up with each purchase. Available for sale from the very first merchant.

Polish

  • To prevent confusion for new players who may inadvertently turn it off, the Show HUD option is now unlocked only after completing the game
  • The Organ Processing room clue is now placed in the Clues category and can be re-read

Balance Changes

  • Added a stockpile of photographic plates to the Gatehouse in Chapter 2

Bug Fixes

  • Fix Idol Keepers bursting through locked or broken doors
  • Fix the ingredients for crafting hearts for Nightingale's Creature not being valid items

Changed files in this update

Depot 2006141 Depot 2006141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link