1.18 - Level Up Hotfix & Puzzle Oracle

Withering Rooms 1.18 (2023-11-3)
Hotfixes
- Fix an issue introduced in 1.17 where the level up screen could instantly close when using a controller
New Features
- Added the Puzzle Oracle, a device that will instantly solve a puzzle(before breaking). The price goes up with each purchase. Available for sale from the very first merchant.
Polish
- To prevent confusion for new players who may inadvertently turn it off, the Show HUD option is now unlocked only after completing the game
- The Organ Processing room clue is now placed in the Clues category and can be re-read
Balance Changes
- Added a stockpile of photographic plates to the Gatehouse in Chapter 2
Bug Fixes
- Fix Idol Keepers bursting through locked or broken doors
- Fix the ingredients for crafting hearts for Nightingale's Creature not being valid items
Changed files in this update