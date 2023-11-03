2023.11.3 Test version update content

One: Major changes to the male portrait and minor changes to the female portrait.

Two: Major combat changes:

The occasional ineffectiveness of attacking or turning while moving was also the biggest problem in last week’s battle.

2 Improved fluency,

3 steering sensitivity, The attack range when the enemy is floating in the air was also a serious problem in last week’s battle.

5 Repairs to some skills,

6 When the aerial skills and heavy attacks are released, the player will gain dominance.

7 Reduce the player's hard time, NPC remains unchanged,

8 Reduce the forward swing time of some martial arts, especially the forward swing time of the first move of Swordsmanship level A.

9 Enhance the blood volume to double,

10 Reduce the number of monsters, usually 3 for normal battles, and up to 5 for BOSS battles.

11 Partial AI adjustments

12 Increase the qualifications and attainments of bows, arrows, muskets, whips, and short soldiers,

Three: Fixing the BUGs raised by everyone in the QQ group (70% of them have been fixed, and a small part will be fixed next week)

Four: Currently, the only martial arts are One-Handed Light Blade: Ling Hong Sword Power, and Heavy Blade: Iron Cutting Wufeng Scroll. So if you get other martial arts from random NPCs, you can play them but there may be various bugs.

Thank you all for providing valuable revision comments and problem feedback! We look forward to your further suggestions and feedback, and we will continue to optimize the framework and functions of the current test version.