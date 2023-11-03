Patch v1.0b

Added
- Added an option in the controls tab to either let the game auto-detect which input icons to display (default behavior) or force a specific set of icons
- Added a tiny square on the ground to the aim ray for weapons with a parabolic trajectory. It should help to better aim with these weapons.
Changed
- Improved the collector description to make it clearer
- Replaced the healing orbs timeout with a fixed limit. There can now only be 50 healing orbs at a given time on the floor (new orbs will replace the old ones).
Fixed
- Fixed issue with the neutronic transformers erasing player weapons when placed next to each other
