Destroy The Monoliths update for 3 November 2023

Patch v1.0b

Share · View all patches · Build 12615302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Added an option in the controls tab to either let the game auto-detect which input icons to display (default behavior) or force a specific set of icons
  • Added a tiny square on the ground to the aim ray for weapons with a parabolic trajectory. It should help to better aim with these weapons.

Changed

  • Improved the collector description to make it clearer
  • Replaced the healing orbs timeout with a fixed limit. There can now only be 50 healing orbs at a given time on the floor (new orbs will replace the old ones).

Fixed

  • Fixed issue with the neutronic transformers erasing player weapons when placed next to each other

