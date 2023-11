Share · View all patches · Build 12615179 · Last edited 3 November 2023 – 20:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Footstep Adjustments:

Standing footsteps on wooden floors are now less loud.

Crouching footsteps have been toned down for reduced noise.

Crawling now produces a distinct and barely noticeable sound.

Jumpscare Enhancements:

Existing jump scares have been revised

New jump scares have been added to increase suspense and excitement.

Levels:

Levels have received various refinements and improvements based on player feedback for a better overall gaming experience.