What's in this update?

-Rebalanced reinforcements in Chapter 12 if [spoiler]Deirdre stays[/spoiler]

-Fixed a bug preventing Pól from being recruited

-Miscellaneous bug fixes

Still looking to reach 10 reviews as soon as possible. As always, thank you for your support.

Yours,

CB