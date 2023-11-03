 Skip to content

Football Legend update for 3 November 2023

Update 2

Build 12615147

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Working on resolving the crashing/hanging issue some players are having when starting a new save game. Made changes to address the cause of the crash. Added more logging for additional research and/or confirmation on the issue.

Changed files in this update

