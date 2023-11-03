 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 3 November 2023

0.2.3 - Critical Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12615052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Still dealing with mold related issues and move stuff, but here's some things. -Mag)

  • Reworked Deckhand's Decksweeper. (Still a work in progress, but figured should get some feedback.)
    New: Strikes a pose, spending all remaining uses to Empower next action. Restores uses on kill and when losing health.

  • Deckhand's Last Stand now gives 100% crit chance instead of +1 damage.

  • Reworked multiplayer revive penalty; now gives a level up with one less option instead of no level up at all.

  • Going over 100% crit chance can now result in a bigger crit. (Example: 125% crit chance has 25% chance of 3x damage and 75% chance of 2x damage.)

  • New red skillcard: 100% Natural.

  • Reworked Sharpshooter (Green Ace).

  • Removed Piledriver (Red), everyone now has Piledriver by default.

  • Most attacks now have knockback scaling with Empower.

  • Added a 100% cap to Crossbow's stacking crit bonus.

  • Adjusted how various ranged weapons interact with Empower & Combo together.

  • Inspired enchantment now empowers next item use instead of giving a timed buff.

  • Added a lil text that pops up when your character ability is fully charged.

  • Added a lil text that pops up when trying to use your character ability while out of uses.

  • Added a lil text that pops up when trying to buy something while too poor.

  • Reduced and capped visual damage number size for really big damage values.

  • Fixed current Block not replicating to client players properly.

  • Fixed the first deactivation of a lightwall projector not replicating to clients properly. (Reported by many.)

  • Fixed Pocket Capacity limit not actually scrapping things. (Reported by Cellestus, accidentally.)

  • Fixed Whiskers & allied elementals getting stunned from Nails being pulled. (Reported by zaprice.)

  • Fixed Gold HUD tooltip having outdated information. (Reported by TheAncientGolem.)

  • Fixed Medium and Big Carambola of Knowledge giving regular skillcards for client players. (Reported by TheAncientGolem.)

  • Fixed auto-combo getting stuck charging on weapons with Charge. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1638441 Depot 1638441
  • Loading history…
