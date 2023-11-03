0.2.3 - Critical Patch

(Still dealing with mold related issues and move stuff, but here's some things. -Mag)

Reworked Deckhand's Decksweeper. (Still a work in progress, but figured should get some feedback.)

New: Strikes a pose, spending all remaining uses to Empower next action. Restores uses on kill and when losing health.

Deckhand's Last Stand now gives 100% crit chance instead of +1 damage.

Reworked multiplayer revive penalty; now gives a level up with one less option instead of no level up at all.

Going over 100% crit chance can now result in a bigger crit. (Example: 125% crit chance has 25% chance of 3x damage and 75% chance of 2x damage.)

New red skillcard: 100% Natural.

Reworked Sharpshooter (Green Ace).

Removed Piledriver (Red), everyone now has Piledriver by default.

Most attacks now have knockback scaling with Empower.

Added a 100% cap to Crossbow's stacking crit bonus.

Adjusted how various ranged weapons interact with Empower & Combo together.

Inspired enchantment now empowers next item use instead of giving a timed buff.

Added a lil text that pops up when your character ability is fully charged.

Added a lil text that pops up when trying to use your character ability while out of uses.

Added a lil text that pops up when trying to buy something while too poor.

Reduced and capped visual damage number size for really big damage values.

Fixed current Block not replicating to client players properly.

Fixed the first deactivation of a lightwall projector not replicating to clients properly. (Reported by many.)

Fixed Pocket Capacity limit not actually scrapping things. (Reported by Cellestus, accidentally.)

Fixed Whiskers & allied elementals getting stunned from Nails being pulled. (Reported by zaprice.)

Fixed Gold HUD tooltip having outdated information. (Reported by TheAncientGolem.)

Fixed Medium and Big Carambola of Knowledge giving regular skillcards for client players. (Reported by TheAncientGolem.)