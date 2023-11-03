 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Evasion from cluster 42 update for 3 November 2023

Evasion early access update 0.9.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12614986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new level
Preparation for endgame with evasion rocket
Added achievements / trophies
Improvements, fixed some minor problems and added more translations

Changed files in this update

Depot 2521461 Depot 2521461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link