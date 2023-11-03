Added a new level
Preparation for endgame with evasion rocket
Added achievements / trophies
Improvements, fixed some minor problems and added more translations
Evasion from cluster 42 update for 3 November 2023
Evasion early access update 0.9.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added a new level
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2521461 Depot 2521461
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update