- Added the Succubus and Dark Succubus monster types to the game. These monsters are not native to the forest, but will still show up in lategame Inferno and Nightmare content, as those pull from the global monster pool
- Fixed a bug where the Goddess of Fate loading screen would not wait for some monster spawns
- Fixed a memory leak caused by the mouse hover functionality
- Fixed an issue where pets could be hovered over, cluttering the UI
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 3 November 2023
New Monster - Succubus
