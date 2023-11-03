 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 3 November 2023

New Monster - Succubus

Share · View all patches · Build 12614981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the Succubus and Dark Succubus monster types to the game. These monsters are not native to the forest, but will still show up in lategame Inferno and Nightmare content, as those pull from the global monster pool
  • Fixed a bug where the Goddess of Fate loading screen would not wait for some monster spawns
  • Fixed a memory leak caused by the mouse hover functionality
  • Fixed an issue where pets could be hovered over, cluttering the UI

Changed files in this update

Depot 2632001 Depot 2632001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link