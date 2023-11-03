 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 3 November 2023

UPDATE 1.4.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.4.3

  • Fixed: Switching page on the artbook with L/R would cause a crash.
  • Fixed: Doing this also caused the pointer to not move the page around sometimes.
  • Fixed accessibility: Sewers panel accessibility sounds were not working correctly.
  • Fixed accessibility: New controller detecteed speech would prevent audiodescription from playing.
  • Fixed one potential issue with the management of several controllers.
  • If a player is disconnected and a controller which isn't used by anyone is found, they automatically pick it up.
  • Switching pages while zoomed in now keeps the zoom.
