UPDATE 1.4.3

1.4.3
- Fixed: Switching page on the artbook with L/R would cause a crash.
- Fixed: Doing this also caused the pointer to not move the page around sometimes.
- Fixed accessibility: Sewers panel accessibility sounds were not working correctly.
- Fixed accessibility: New controller detecteed speech would prevent audiodescription from playing.
- Fixed one potential issue with the management of several controllers.
- If a player is disconnected and a controller which isn't used by anyone is found, they automatically pick it up.
- Switching pages while zoomed in now keeps the zoom.
(Rvs 19139)
Changed files in this update