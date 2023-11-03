Minor Patch v2.0.7

- Fixed name alignments in dialogue box.
- Volume can now be adjusted in 1% steps.
- Improved error catching for corrupt game settings files. (Resets to defaults.)
- Fixed save game timing to be frame rate independent. Loading games should update to an accurate value.
- Added puzzle reset for a soft-locking situation when running out of items.
WARNING: Saved games already in the locked state may not be recoverable.
More fixes to come.
Please use the Bugs, Typos, Issues, and Support board to report any problems.
Changed files in this update