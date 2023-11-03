 Skip to content

The Coffin of Andy and Leyley update for 3 November 2023

Minor Patch v2.0.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed name alignments in dialogue box.
  • Volume can now be adjusted in 1% steps.
  • Improved error catching for corrupt game settings files. (Resets to defaults.)
  • Fixed save game timing to be frame rate independent. Loading games should update to an accurate value.
  • Added puzzle reset for a soft-locking situation when running out of items.
    WARNING: Saved games already in the locked state may not be recoverable.

More fixes to come.

Please use the Bugs, Typos, Issues, and Support board to report any problems.

