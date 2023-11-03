Bria Filter was broken...

Well, for Day 2 at least.

If you had it on and played classes, you might have gotten "Key Errors". I found those while trying to translate. TLDR: All translation of Bria's accent into other languages will go back on the filter (what changes it from accented text to plain old english). So, got a lot of those, and fixed them.

Right now, I am working on French, but once I am done with that...a lot of rest will be making sure things appears correctly rather than reconfiguring the script to do certain things. ;)