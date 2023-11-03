SteamVR Beta Updated - 2.1.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

With this update, we are introducing the new SteamVR Theater Screen. To make room, we will be sunsetting the old Desktop Game Theater app. Moving forward, launching any non-VR application from Steam will be displayed on the Theater Screen and auto-hide the dashboard.

Theater Screen is a new method for undocking screens from the dashboard and functions similarly to the existing undocking options. From a dashboard tab, you can find the new Theater Screen toggle at the bottom of the screen. Toggling it will hide the dashboard and display the content on the new Theater Screen.

Controls for the Theater Screen can be found by clicking on the screen, which will activate the laser mouse. Here you will find actions to toggle the screen off, dark mode, screen curvature, and controls to resize and reposition the screen.

While not required, we recommend exiting any VR app (including SteamVR Home) before launching a non-VR game.

Known issues:

Sometimes the entire desktop is shown rather than just the launched app’s window. Relaunching the application typically resolves the issue.

Apps with VR and non-VR launch options can only be launched in non-VR mode via the desktop Steam interface. However, doing so switches the dashboard away from the Desktop tab to the Steam tab showing the app’s details page with no indication that the desktop Steam interface is waiting for you to select a launch option still.

In order to use all the features in this beta, you must also opt into the Steam Beta (see instructions below). If you are opted into the Steam Beta but not the SteamVR Beta (this configuration is not recommended), you will see the old theater mode launching with your desktop apps.

To opt into the SteamVR Beta, follow the instructions in this article.

To opt into the Steam Beta, follow the instructions in this article.

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a SteamVR System Report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

General:

Improved warning message that tells you to update Steam if you're running an older one.

Laser mouse lock radius is now the right size for certain scaled overlays such as undocked Desktop views.

Added “Exit Home” button to SteamVR Home’s “Now Playing” tab in the dashboard.

Undocked dashboard overlays can now be interacted with while the dashboard is dismissed.

Keyboard:

Keyboard button on floating Desktop windows.

Keyboard is positioned much better for overlays.

Grab handle for legacy keyboard.

Desktop:

Desktop view keyboard now has arrow keys.

Desktop view keyboard now has a hide keyboard key instead of a done key.

Hide physical mouse cursor on Desktop views when it's off screen.

OpenVR:

Set Prop_AllWirelessDongleDescriptions_String on the HMD when lighthouse devices are present even if the HMD isn’t lighthouse and even if the HMD hotplugs after lighthouse device discovery is complete.

Meta: