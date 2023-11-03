Build 0.0.1.212 AVAILABLE NOW!

- Return of item consumption animations
- Flashlight no longer casts shadows from handheld items
- Backend sessions rework
- Pie menu improvements
- Clients now spawn with vitals adjusted for the Halloween event
Enjoy your weekend everyone!
Changed files in this update