Rooted Playtest update for 3 November 2023

Build 0.0.1.212 AVAILABLE NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 12614729 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Return of item consumption animations
  • Flashlight no longer casts shadows from handheld items
  • Backend sessions rework
  • Pie menu improvements
  • Clients now spawn with vitals adjusted for the Halloween event

Enjoy your weekend everyone!

