 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Path update for 3 November 2023

Release Notes for November 3, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12614714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - Version 1.0.8

Gameplay Changes:

Golem Spawn Rate Reduction:

  • Reduced the spawn rate of golems, making encounters with these formidable creatures less frequent.

Ability Balancing:

  • Significantly buffed the Reservoir ability, making it more powerful and impactful in gameplay.
  • Buffed the Trick ability and fixed its effect to align with the description, enhancing its effectiveness.
  • Lowered the experience points (EXP) rewarded for defeating the final boss, providing a more balanced endgame experience.
  • Fixed an issue with fire chickens to ensure they display the correct power and behave as expected.

Character Description Update:

  • Updated Ksilasab's description to provide a more comprehensive explanation of their behavior, helping players understand this character better.

Bug Fixes:

  • Addressed various minor issues with cabbages, ensuring they function as intended and improving overall game stability.

Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy the changes and improvements in this latest version of the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1907661 Depot 1907661
  • Loading history…
Depot 1907662 Depot 1907662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link