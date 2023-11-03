Release Notes for November 3, 2023

Patch Notes - Version 1.0.8

Gameplay Changes:

Golem Spawn Rate Reduction:

Reduced the spawn rate of golems, making encounters with these formidable creatures less frequent.

Ability Balancing:

Significantly buffed the Reservoir ability, making it more powerful and impactful in gameplay.

Buffed the Trick ability and fixed its effect to align with the description, enhancing its effectiveness.

Lowered the experience points (EXP) rewarded for defeating the final boss, providing a more balanced endgame experience.

Fixed an issue with fire chickens to ensure they display the correct power and behave as expected.

Updated Ksilasab's description to provide a more comprehensive explanation of their behavior, helping players understand this character better.

Bug Fixes:

Addressed various minor issues with cabbages, ensuring they function as intended and improving overall game stability.

Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy the changes and improvements in this latest version of the game!