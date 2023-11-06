Welcome to Season 5, the Cyber Arcade!

Share · View all patches · Build 12614700 · Last edited 6 November 2023 – 13:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to the Cyber Arcade Season!💥

Embark on the ultimate gaming journey with our Cyber Arcade Season update! Unleash the power of new "Hypers" class heroes Clawz, Polaris, & Volter, and strive for excellence with our new Star System, rewarding you with up to 5-Star animal unlocks.

Join the fray in fresh, dynamic events from the mayhem of Absolute Chaos to the strategic depths of Maze Royale. Engage in high-stakes contests like Dangerous Water and Powerup Frenzy to outsmart and outlast your opponents.

Your mastery and dedication now pay off more than ever with enhanced Rune Packs and a treasure trove of rewards. Plus, the introduction of Blast Bucks lets you gear up with new BB Originals, enriching your arsenal and strategy.

Dress to impress with new Cyber Arcade Skins and golden gear while experiencing refined gameplay through our overhauled Bot AI and skill balance. Revel in a revamped daily rewards system and a more intuitive game mode selector, all optimized for smoother performance on every device.

With the Bomber Pass now expanded to 120 tiers and an enriched loot system, the thrill of the game has never been greater. And, with UI enhancements like expanded emoji slots, your in-game expression is as vivid as the battles you'll wage.

Join us in the Cyber Arcade – where every match is an opportunity to shine!

Patch Notes

HYPER ANIMALS HAVE ARRIVED: Meet Clawz, Polaris, & Volter from the new "Hypers" class.

Star System introduced: Unlock animals with up to 5-Star Quality from boxes. 5-star animals are top-notch!

Global Chat: Integrated Global Chat! Engage with the in-game chat & discord community on the fly.

New Events:

Absolute Chaos: Wild free-for-all mayhem!

Maze Royale & Classic Maze Royale: Battle Royale in a challenging maze map.

Dangerous Water: Grab ducks amidst vast amounts of water tiles.

Powerup Frenzy: Team battles with constant power-ups!

Runes & Rewards:

Collect runes in Defensive, Offensive, and Utility categories from Boxes.

Rune Packs available across all reward systems. Grab 'em all!

Dedicated players, rejoice! Get showered with even more rewards.

Blast Bucks System:

New BB Original items: BBBomb & BBBat.

Buy Rune Packs, Emoji Packs, Big Boxes, and Mega Boxes with Blast Bucks.

Earn more than 10,000 Blast Bucks this season from Animal Mastery, League Progress & Bomber Pass.

Animal Mastery:

You can now find your animal mastery status through the "Mastery" button in the lobby.

Cosmetics & More:

Cyber Arcade Skins: Punk Prankster, Omega Bot, Cardboard Knight, and Medusa.

Golden bat and bomb now in the League Progress system!

Bot Upgrade: Enhanced AI for all events.

Balancing & Skills: Full re-balancing of animals & their abilities. Some of the characters are in discussion for potential rework and upgrades for future patches.

Daily Rewards Revamp: More rewarding drops & smoother & easier interface to use.

Game Upgrades:

Bomber Pass Upgrade: Dive into 120 tiers, with Big Boxes crowning the end!

Loot & Rewards: Discover more animals & exciting loot in-game rewards.

Salvaging: Duplicates turn into Blast Bucks.

Monetization Revamp: Refined drop rates/rules for League Progress, Battle Pass & more.

Game Mode Selector: A visual makeover.

Performance Boost: Smoother gameplay for low-tier devices.

Performance Boost: Entirely new netcode for much better network stability. Play a game to try the difference!

Box Opening: Enhanced result screens.

UI & Gameplay:

Double Emoji Fun: From 4 slots to 8. Swift emoji access & fresh emojis.

Lots of minor tweaks! Play to feel the difference!

Start your journey into the Cyber Arcade right now! 😎

Balance changes

In this update, we have also implemented extensive balance changes, refining the core mechanics to enhance the gameplay experience. Every animal has been adjusted to create a fair and exciting playing field, factoring in the animals archetype, rarity, and level.

What's New:

Ability Scaling: Ability damage and cooldown now scale with level. Each level increases ability damage by 10% or decreases the cooldown by 10%. For example, an ability that inflicts 500 damage at Level 1 will deal 1000 damage at Level 11.

Archetype Base Stats:

🎭 Balancer

Base Health: 1800

Base Bomb Damage: 600

Base Melee Damage: 30

🎯 Damager

Base Health: 1530

Base Bomb Damage: 750

Base Melee Damage: 36

👑 Tank

Base Health: 2070

Base Bomb Damage: 450

Base Melee Damage: 39

Base Stats Scaling:

Common: 100%, Rare: 110%, Epic: 120%, Legendary: 130%, Mythic: 145%, Hyper: 185%

You can read the full patch notes and balance changes here.