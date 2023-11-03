Entities Weekend Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12614557 · Last edited 3 November 2023 – 18:26:30 UTC by Wendy

Wishing you all a fantastic weekend! We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support. Your enthusiasm keeps us going!

In this small update, we've focused on enhancing the experience with some improvements:

Disable Blackout Effect: You now have the option to disable the Blackout effect when under attack.

Bug Fixes: We've resolved minor bugs, including the reload cancel issue, allowing for fair gameplay. Also, switching guns while reloading will no longer cause the newly equipped gun to reload.

Controller Support: We're thrilled to introduce the first phase of Controller Support. Get ready to immerse yourself in the game with your preferred gaming setup!

Leaderboard System: Exciting times ahead! We've implemented the initial version of our Leaderboard system. Compete, climb the ranks, and showcase your skills to the community.

Thank you for being a part of our community. Have a fantastic weekend!