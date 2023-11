Share · View all patches · Build 12614527 · Last edited 3 November 2023 – 19:26:43 UTC by Wendy

Heart gauge acquisition amount has been increased.

The time it takes to unlock the gallery has now been significantly reduced.

note

Enemy die values and your die values are random and not manipulated arbitrarily.

Even if you lose, you don't lose any points.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.