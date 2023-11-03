 Skip to content

西游幸存者 update for 3 November 2023

Version 0.834 updated

Patchnotes

1, fixed entertainment mode can not unlock achievements and end bugs;

  1. Add three resonances;

Guan Yu + Lu Bu = [Diao Chan], Diao Chan is a large range of AOE mage units;

White Emperor's Sword + Sword Lai/Sword domain = [Ten thousand swords return to Zong];

Marksmanship + banana fan = [gun out like a dragon];

At present, all martial arts, summoning, have been adapted to resonate;

3, added the element reaction display icon;

When you carry a spell that triggers an elemental reaction, the icon for that reaction will light up in the lower left corner of the screen;

