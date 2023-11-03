Version 0.834 updated

1, fixed entertainment mode can not unlock achievements and end bugs;
- Add three resonances;
Guan Yu + Lu Bu = [Diao Chan], Diao Chan is a large range of AOE mage units;
White Emperor's Sword + Sword Lai/Sword domain = [Ten thousand swords return to Zong];
Marksmanship + banana fan = [gun out like a dragon];
At present, all martial arts, summoning, have been adapted to resonate;
3, added the element reaction display icon;
When you carry a spell that triggers an elemental reaction, the icon for that reaction will light up in the lower left corner of the screen;
Changed files in this update