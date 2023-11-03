 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Rings of Powder update for 3 November 2023

Further improvements to the tutorial and expansions of the game content.

Share · View all patches · Build 12614492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The tutorial guides players through the first 3 levels of the campaign faster.
  • The tutorial has been disabled for "Custom Game" mode.
  • Added a large boss, the Shebolah spider.
  • Spiders now have an additional attack - poison strike.
  • An additional campaign mission called 'Dark Web' has been added to kill the 'Shebolah' spider.

As promised, the DLC will be released in about a month.

Thank you for purchasing our game, thanks to you we can continue to improve and expand it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2188571 Depot 2188571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link