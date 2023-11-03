Further improvements to the tutorial and expansions of the game content.

- The tutorial guides players through the first 3 levels of the campaign faster.
- The tutorial has been disabled for "Custom Game" mode.
- Added a large boss, the Shebolah spider.
- Spiders now have an additional attack - poison strike.
- An additional campaign mission called 'Dark Web' has been added to kill the 'Shebolah' spider.
As promised, the DLC will be released in about a month.
Thank you for purchasing our game, thanks to you we can continue to improve and expand it.
