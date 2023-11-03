Further improvements to the tutorial and expansions of the game content.

Share · View all patches · Build 12614492 · Last edited 3 November 2023 – 18:09:30 UTC by Wendy

The tutorial guides players through the first 3 levels of the campaign faster.

The tutorial has been disabled for "Custom Game" mode.

Added a large boss, the Shebolah spider.

Spiders now have an additional attack - poison strike.

An additional campaign mission called 'Dark Web' has been added to kill the 'Shebolah' spider.

As promised, the DLC will be released in about a month.

Thank you for purchasing our game, thanks to you we can continue to improve and expand it.