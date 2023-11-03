 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Come Together update for 3 November 2023

Update Notes for ea-1.0.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12614360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Death sounds for Flappy Square and Snakether game modes
  • Proper music in level l4-8
  • Show the panel with inputs in Flappy Square

Changed files in this update

Depot 2082581 Depot 2082581
  • Loading history…
Depot 2082582 Depot 2082582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link