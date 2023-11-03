- Death sounds for Flappy Square and Snakether game modes
- Proper music in level l4-8
- Show the panel with inputs in Flappy Square
Come Together update for 3 November 2023
Update Notes for ea-1.0.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2082581 Depot 2082581
- Loading history…
Depot 2082582 Depot 2082582
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update