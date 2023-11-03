- Fixed an issue where the 6th Party Member couldn't be selected as Leader
- Up to 6 adventurers can be assigned to an Assignment now
- Adventurers will be sorted by levels in the Trainingswindow now, starting with the lowest
- Several old quests have been updated with new battle maps
- There will be now a prompt when you try to flee from a normal battle.
Our Adventurer Guild update for 3 November 2023
Patch 0.710
Patchnotes via Steam Community
