 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Our Adventurer Guild update for 3 November 2023

Patch 0.710

Share · View all patches · Build 12614303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the 6th Party Member couldn't be selected as Leader
  • Up to 6 adventurers can be assigned to an Assignment now
  • Adventurers will be sorted by levels in the Trainingswindow now, starting with the lowest
  • Several old quests have been updated with new battle maps
  • There will be now a prompt when you try to flee from a normal battle.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link