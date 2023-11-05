Supreme Ruler 2030 Update 6 - version 1217

Our latest fasttrack update has tested out fairly well so is suitable for a public update. There have been a number of fixes and improvements in the last few fasttrack updates and this all adds up to a fairly significant public update. This is our 6th major update since release and by our analysis we've now addressed the bulk of the concerns brought up at release. There remains room for improvement of course, and performance will always be something we come back to but this update should be a milestone in the game's ongoing development. Here are some of the big features players may find most interesting;

Multiplayer improvements for setup and stability. Since our most recent fasttrack we've had no further reports of games going out of sync but we will continue to monitor so we can resolve issues if they return.

Units no longer stop at the hex edge when they reach their destination. We'll be looking for feedback on this and might make further changes in future updates.

Game Balance improvements with a specific focus on air vs. ground combat. Air attack values of air units have been doubled. Defense value of air units increased by 25% to help with survivability.

Loyalty system changes so that sub region loyalty is not lost for the parent region's actions. This may get further changes but should address the immediate concerns of subregions with 0% loyalty.

Further improvements have been made to pathing to make Merchant Marine move more effectively. These pathing changes can also benefit other unit types. There is still some reduced game performance from disabling Merchant Marine but it's not as significant as before.

User Interface improvements quick access to activate/deactivate production facilities for land, air, sea and missile as well as a long-standing request for <Shift>+<Click> series selection in multi select lists.

Full Update 1217 Changelog