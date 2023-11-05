Supreme Ruler 2030 Update 6 - version 1217

Our latest fasttrack update has tested out fairly well so is suitable for a public update. There have been a number of fixes and improvements in the last few fasttrack updates and this all adds up to a fairly significant public update. This is our 6th major update since release and by our analysis we've now addressed the bulk of the concerns brought up at release. There remains room for improvement of course, and performance will always be something we come back to but this update should be a milestone in the game's ongoing development. Here are some of the big features players may find most interesting;
-
Multiplayer improvements for setup and stability. Since our most recent fasttrack we've had no further reports of games going out of sync but we will continue to monitor so we can resolve issues if they return.
-
Units no longer stop at the hex edge when they reach their destination. We'll be looking for feedback on this and might make further changes in future updates.
-
Game Balance improvements with a specific focus on air vs. ground combat. Air attack values of air units have been doubled. Defense value of air units increased by 25% to help with survivability.
-
Loyalty system changes so that sub region loyalty is not lost for the parent region's actions. This may get further changes but should address the immediate concerns of subregions with 0% loyalty.
-
Further improvements have been made to pathing to make Merchant Marine move more effectively. These pathing changes can also benefit other unit types. There is still some reduced game performance from disabling Merchant Marine but it's not as significant as before.
-
User Interface improvements quick access to activate/deactivate production facilities for land, air, sea and missile as well as a long-standing request for <Shift>+<Click> series selection in multi select lists.
Full Update 1217 Changelog
- Changes to unit movement - no longer stopping at hex edge
- Unprovoked war declaration penalty not applied to subregion civilians
- Diplomatic offer items appearing on wrong side in some cases should finally be fixed
- More merchant marine pathing and naval pathing improvements
- Improvements to transport units responding to transport requests. Will attempt to carry more than one unit.
- Pathing improvements for missiles
- Crash found and fixed related to "no merchant marine" setting
- Update to balance of air vs. ground combat (Review ongoing)
- Fixes to the "reserve" order response from units
- Multiplayer Lobby Options UI update to bring it in line with single player options
- Fixes to prevent multiplayer sync errors (no recent reports of sync failure)
- Multiplayer file transfer fixes
- Multiplayer lobby chat glitch fixed
- New indicator to show which player is lagging in multiplayer
- UI Update to Defense department - quick access to put fabrication offline/online below list of units in production.
- Fixes to RoE related to use of rail transport
- Regions released during gameplay now playable when reloading as another region
- Fix to road/rail cost value properly displayed, listed as "infrastructure" in some UI tooltips
- Internal fixes to some political leanings and political party name issues. More work to come.
- Bonds list sorted by date
- Changes to bridges, shows in multiple directions and better end point connections
- New construction crane model for construction on water
- Update Savegame buffer calculation to handle even more units in savegames (crash fix)
- Number format in each specific social spending / tax type altered to show more precision on very small numbers but displays rounded at larger numbers (seeking feedback on this change)
- Fixed potential crash on viewing certain unit related screens in a specific sequence
- Fixes to some alert messages
- Fixes to "unit exit" rules on breaking treaties
- Fixes to UI when switching languages
- Fixes to some translation
- Minor fixes in espionage system
- Various UI and graphics updates
- Various map fixes
- Various equipment file files
- Various tech tree fixes
- Various Country Inventory fixes (orbats)
- Various region data fixes
Changed files in this update