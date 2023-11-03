Monthly Update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy weekend to all the fans of Hack and Slash games!



Today, we begin a new stage in the development of Hack and Slime: Monthly updates. While we will continue with the weekly updates for the Beta version (Steam beta testing system), these will be announced in our Discord news channel.

https://discord.com/invite/bullwaresoft

The changelog regarding the week's work will be broken down, and we'll have different channels for you to report any bugs you find or suggest improvements. The more, the merrier, and it will make our game better.

On the first Friday of each month, we will release the weekly update along with a Steam news post summarizing all the month's work. This way, we won't clutter the news section with minor updates and will have a substantial list of changes to share.

Without further ado, here's the monthly changelog, and we remind you that we're looking forward to your feedback here, on Steam, and in our Discord.

You are Hack and Slime. Thank you very much.

Changelog:

Now the buttons (Xbox only for now) on the lower dashboard correctly appear in the attributes and equipment menu.

Now the buttons (Xbox only for now) on the lower dashboard correctly appear in the skills menu.

A dynamic water system with different effects and physics has been added to the game.

Statistics now reflect real-time attribute point changes.

Sound effects have been added for character and enemy entry and exit in the water.

A cooldown time has been added between presses of mobile platform activators.

The travel distance of "Icicle," the Mage's initial ability, has been reduced.

A sound effect has been added to "Icicle."

The animation speed of the temples when the player interacts with them has been reduced.

A sound effect has been added when the player levels up.

Navigation between the Mage's active skills is now free, and you can view descriptions, properties, and requirements for all of them.

The informative interface for skills has been improved.

The Mage now has her own jump sound.

The Discord button now leads the player to the official Bullwaresoft Discord.

The version control can now be seen in the upper right corner of the main menu.

The positioning and movement of all parallax layers in Humble Village have been improved.

A lighting error in the background layers of Humble Village has been corrected.

Smoke animation has been added to the blacksmith's chimney shot.

A gleam animation has been added to the blacksmith's forge.

Leveling up now grants 5 attribute points instead of 1, as in the Construct3 version.

Movement animation has been added to the hanging pots on the Humble Village sign.

The inner light radius of all candles has been increased.

An error where candle niches did not illuminate enemies and background objects has been corrected.

An error where large candles did not illuminate enemies and background objects has been corrected.

Torches can now illuminate themselves and display their pixel art light halo.

Sewers and catacombs torches can now illuminate background objects.

Global lighting now correctly affects enemies in Catacombs 2.

The NPC "Kayane" has been added to Humble Village.

The NPC "Don Peteton" has been added to Humble Village.

The NPC "Arlys" has been added to Humble Village.

The NPC "Andariel" has been added to Humble Village.

An alpha version of the skill menu has been added, accessed by pressing (Q/E) or (L1/R1) in the attributes menu.

In loving memory of Gunpei, Bullwaresoft's last Bulldog. Now you're with your siblings."

