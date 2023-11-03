 Skip to content

Frigato: Shadows of the Caribbean update for 3 November 2023

Frigato now in Full release! 🏴‍☠️

Frigato: Shadows of the Caribbean update for 3 November 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ahoy Pirates
After months of hard work, dedication, and invaluable feedback from our fans, Frigato is officially graduating from Early Access!

🚀

All those who still haven't bought Frigato, now you can get it as a full game with a 20% launch discount

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1667750/Frigato_Shadows_of_the_Caribbean

What's New in Full Release update?
  • Optimization fixes.
  • Collision fixes.
  • Parrot performance improvement.
  • Fixes for transparent walls.
  • Fixes with saving and loading.
  • Fixes for various bugs.

Have fun playing
Frigato Development Team

