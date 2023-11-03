Frigato now in Full release! 🏴‍☠️

Ahoy Pirates
After months of hard work, dedication, and invaluable feedback from our fans, Frigato is officially graduating from Early Access!
🚀
All those who still haven't bought Frigato, now you can get it as a full game with a 20% launch discount
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1667750/Frigato_Shadows_of_the_Caribbean
What's New in Full Release update?
- Optimization fixes.
- Collision fixes.
- Parrot performance improvement.
- Fixes for transparent walls.
- Fixes with saving and loading.
- Fixes for various bugs.
Have fun playing
Frigato Development Team
Changed files in this update