Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 3 November 2023

Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where using Avatar of the Night did not correctly reset the spawn timer on the bats
  • Fixed some issues with Critical Hit Chance on minions
  • Fixed an issue where entering a secret area would kill you
  • Fixed an issue where killing an Astral Incursion boss after a secret area had spawned would scroll the screen and skip the secret area
  • Fixed an issue where entering a secret area while an Astral Incursion boss was still alive would cause the screen to scroll past the boss once you returned to the main area

