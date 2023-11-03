- Fixed an issue where using Avatar of the Night did not correctly reset the spawn timer on the bats
- Fixed some issues with Critical Hit Chance on minions
- Fixed an issue where entering a secret area would kill you
- Fixed an issue where killing an Astral Incursion boss after a secret area had spawned would scroll the screen and skip the secret area
- Fixed an issue where entering a secret area while an Astral Incursion boss was still alive would cause the screen to scroll past the boss once you returned to the main area
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 3 November 2023
Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
