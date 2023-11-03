Patch 1.5.10 allows you to disable controller support entirely if you want to

It was a bit of a slow week on our side. As these things happen, there simply were too many distractions. Still we managed to fix a fair number of bugs and add an option to disable controller support entirely. Next week we’ll pick up the pace of those fixes a notch or two once more!
New Features
- Option to disable controller support entirely.
Bug Fixes
- The flowshard sword you get from the flow elemental has no encumbrance.
- Ratskin boots can have positive, rare, and negative qualities.
- When you gain fatigue during climbing it is not applied twice.
- Caught another instance where ferocious and other status effects granted by equipment could incorrectly wear off.
- The shadowglade constraint failing to resolve automatically is no longer flagged as critical.
- When loading a save the ‘fire burning’ flag is ignored because the campsite is not saved either.
- The recharging effect is added to spears, axes, and quarterstaves that have 1 or more sky sigils.
- The feeding effect is added to spears that have 2 root sigils.
- The brittle rocks in gates at the ancient bathhouse are just as difficult to destroy as the regular brittle rocks.
- Frequently changing levels within a site doesn’t throw the water data out of sync causing invisible walls over water.
- The Mighty Gift achievement no longer requires the obsolete magentol mine map and instead unlocks when you inform a clan about the magentol mine.
- Replacing a missing bookshelf in temple Duskfeather in new worlds that is linked to unlocking an achievement.
- Random content options cannot choose curated world, experimental content, or latest content options.
Changed files in this update