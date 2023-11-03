 Skip to content

Starlab Playtest update for 3 November 2023

Starlab v0.3.4 Pre-Alpha - MediPen

Starlab v0.3.4 Pre-Alpha - MediPen

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • [MediPen] - Added MediPen item
  • [Normal Maps] - Added normal maps to weapons, wildlife, and enemies
  • [Player] - Reset idle animation when stowing or dropping items

Bug Fixes

  • [Crafting Material] - Set foundation materials resource type to Foundation instead of Stone
  • [Eject Rigidbody] - Fix NewSafeRandomPosition bug that prefered to eject rigidbodies inside the worlds surface instead of avoiding it
  • [Produce] - Fix produce drawing in front of player
  • [Death] - Prohibit inventory storing dead objects, could cause player respawn to fail due to null reference exceptions when spilling their inventory

Changed files in this update

