Starlab v0.3.4 Pre-Alpha - MediPen

Improvements
- [MediPen] - Added MediPen item
- [Normal Maps] - Added normal maps to weapons, wildlife, and enemies
- [Player] - Reset idle animation when stowing or dropping items
Bug Fixes
- [Crafting Material] - Set foundation materials resource type to Foundation instead of Stone
- [Eject Rigidbody] - Fix NewSafeRandomPosition bug that prefered to eject rigidbodies inside the worlds surface instead of avoiding it
- [Produce] - Fix produce drawing in front of player
- [Death] - Prohibit inventory storing dead objects, could cause player respawn to fail due to null reference exceptions when spilling their inventory
