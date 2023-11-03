This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi! As promised, here’s Muspelheim beta!

Muspelheim Beta

You will find tons of demons, black stone golems and many Logi enemies! (Logi meaning “fire” in Old Norse).

Face three new challenging bosses and become a master of this volcanic area! ːNA_Expertː

As you may notice, there’s no lava on the ground. We will update the beta in a few days to add a “floor is lava” mechanic.

Thanks for joining!

We hope you find this beta cool (or warm)! And please let us know your feedback, we always love reading all of your comments!

Thanks in advance for letting us know any issues or suggestions 😊

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

How to access the Beta?

REMEMBER: To play the beta, you will need to have purchased Nordic Ashes previously.

Open the Steam application.

Go to the Steam library and select Nordic Ashes.

Right click on it and select Properties.

A panel will open, select the Beta option.

Enter the following code: NordicAshesBeta

Click the button to verify that it is correct.

If everything is OK, you will have the Beta option in the drop-down menu. Select it and the game will be updated.

Beta Information

Thank you very much for helping us improve the game. You are an amazing community 😄

First of all, we’d like to share the following disclaimer (don’t forget to read #8)

Keep in mind that this is a Beta and therefore it may contain bugs and balancing issues.

The purpose of the Beta is that you have access to an early version of the game, so you can help us to fix bugs, balance the game and give suggestions.

The Betas last for a certain period of time. We will release them as new updates are released. This particular one will be open for 1 week.

There is a specific discussion for beta feedback in Steam.

The Beta progress will be saved in your actual account.

You can unlock the Steam achievements already published, but the new ones that will be released will not be available. However, once the Beta version is released, you will receive all achievements you have already earned.

You may upload or stream Beta content if you wish. However, please add a disclaimer to your videos/streams to announce that it is the Beta you are playing, not the public version of the game.

IMPORTANT: To avoid any loss of your progress please follow the next steps:

a. Create a backup of your saving files just in case. There should be no issues but just to be safe please do. You may find them here:

i. windows: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/Noxfall Studios/Nordic Ashes/Backup

ii. macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/com.NoxfallStudios.NordicAshes/Backup

iii. linux: ~/.config/unity3d/Noxfall Studios/Nordic Ashes/Backup

b. After playing the Beta, if you wish to return to the main version of the game and deactivate the Beta, please notice that your Beta progress will be lost.

DISCLAIMER

It is possible that you find bugs or content that has yet to be implemented, such as sounds. We thank you for notifying us of any bug or issue through our discord or steam discussions, in the specific Beta section. This way we can access all the information and fix any issues. Thank you so much!