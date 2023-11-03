Multiplayer Update! (V0.5.0.775b)

With this release we bring multiplayer only to the GM version but our next update will be solely focused on completing the players version and finally share Your Stories with everyone.

After that things will only get better! With more frequent updates and the with community on our side to guide us about future features and the overall direction of the RPGS.

Current Multiplayer Features

For Now, the Game Masters can do the following:

Decide which environment tab the players see.

Add Spawn Points for the players in these environments.

Force the camera to a certain position for all players.

Add colliders to shape the pathfinding of the player characters.

Use the world-builder in session.

Add VFX live.

Move all characters, NPCs, and monsters.

Add/remove Fog of War.

Roll the dice.

Use the pinpoint tool, the pen tool, the spells, and the measure when needed.

For Now, the Players can do the following:

Join the GM’s game.

Choose the character they want from our collection of models.

Name their character.

Adjust the number of the character’s HP and update in session.

Move their character in the GM’s environment.

Force the camera to track their character.

Change the model of the character during the game (Polymorph players will love this!).

Roll dice.

Open and close the chat, text, or check your party's roll dice.

Use the pinpoint tool, the pen tool, and the measure when needed.

To get you started you can watch the following tutorial posted below.

Also later today join us for a for a presentation Stream at 22:30 CET where I'll go through the multiplayer features and show you some tips on how to setup and run a game.

https://www.twitch.tv/rpgstoriesvtt/