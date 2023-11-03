Update 3: The Desert Update



Thanks to everyone who has been playing and sharing the game! We hope you enjoy our second weekly update.

Balance Changes

We've adjusted the difficulty for some of the forest encounters, making them easier in most cases. In the desert you will see a host of new encounters that we are excited for you to experience!

Card Changes

Fencing now gains block whenever you play a piercing card.

now returns on bludgeoning instead of piercing

There are a couple of other changes to cards, but they are all relatively minor.

General Changes

We have changed the battle end animations. Take a look at the gifs on this page!



There are 5 new enemies in the Desert and we have updated all of the encounters!

Scarabs : three scarabs that each apply a different buff to each other.

the scorpion has a venomous hide. Watch out if you use a lot of multi-attacks in your deck!

the Mummoner introduces new mechanics and spawns explosive mummies! Watch out for this new elite encounter in the desert.

spawned by the Mummoner, these side-kick minions explode after a certain amount of time, dealing damage equal to their current hp.

The sand guardian and it's obelisks wear down your entire party with aoe attacks, special statuses, and stacking poison.

Additionally, the Beetle can now taunt!

Bug Fixes

Retain cards now get discarded at the end of combat.

Double edged knife reduces block gained properly on clients.

Fixed card text on Virtuoso to accurately represent what the card does

Added missing upgrades to several cards.

Beacon of Hope is temporarily removed while we work on a fix

Next Week

Overhauling the Dungeon enemies!

Thanks for reading!

Jamie

Lead Developer

FROG Game Studios