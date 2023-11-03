 Skip to content

Finnish Army Simulator update for 3 November 2023

Update A2023.11.3.1 + Steam Trading Cards, Emojis & more!

Update A2023.11.3.1 + Steam Trading Cards, Emojis & more!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Couple of important bug fixes:

  • Fixed Day 52 dialogues. Fixes players getting stuck during that day.
  • Fixed one story bullet missing translation.

PS: Check FAS Trading Cards, Emojis, Profile Backgrounds etc. on Steam!

