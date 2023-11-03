Regular Update v0.2.20.
Bugs, Feedback and Suggestions Reported/Given by Community on Discord. (Thank you!)
Regular Update v0.2.20
Patch Notes
Quality of Life
UI
General
- Feedback on this would be awesome. The old alert seemed to be wonky and less attractive.
- Reworked the Alerts and added an Alert window. You can hide it if it's in the way and it'll show all alerts for 2 minutes before they disappear.
- There's a new icon on the right under the top right buttons. This will hide or show the alert window. If it lights up red there's a new alert.
Placeables
General
- Added an input box and a Craft button to replace the Recipe button so you know what you're crafting and how many.
- Clicking recipes show material cost information and how many of that recipe you're smelting, crushing, fusing, etc.
Workbench
**
BEFORE
AFTER
- Selecting an item and dwarf will now highlight what you have selected. It was confusing at first because you didn't know what you had selected.
- Item selection will not reset when clicking on an item button.
- Dwarves names will now show as their actual name or rename.
- Dwarf selection is more obvious and more in-your-face.
- Dwarf Unique ID will show so there's no confusion between same named Dwarves.
- Added an input box to upgrade a Dwarf multiple times. Max 500 upgrades at once because it takes 1 second for every 100 upgrade ticks and 1000+ would be a bit much.
Door
- Selecting a dwarf will now highlight what Dwarf was selected.
- Dwarf name and unique Id will now show.
- The error messages will no longer show.
- Selecting a floor, the To Floor drop down will change accordingly so you don't have to constantly click the floors back and forth. It's more dyanmic now and less wonky.
Furnace, Crusher and Fusion Machine
**
BEFORE
AFTER
- You can now smelt, crush and fuse multiple items instead of constantly clicking.
- You will now be able to view how many materials you have within a machine, the material names within a machine how much fuel is within a machine and how many items a machine has created.
Fixes
Seasonal Events
**
- Fixed Halloween not showing once November came up. Just noticed it wasn't working, sorry about that!
UI
**
General
**
- Fixed incorrect sprites showing for recipes. This happened after the last update. Had no effect on smelting and such, it just showed the wrong sprite.
Placeables
**
Fusion Machine
**
- Fixed input cost not decrementing for the other material types (slime and water). It was reducing only the first cost (e.g. Crushed Coal, etc).
- Fixed an issue when the machine is first placed down, it could have the incorrect first cost type, leading to fuse twice wasting resources the second time.
- Fixed Fusion machine offset when launch the game.
Furnace
**
- Fixed a potential issue that added more ore to your materials when selecting a different recipe from the current selected recipe.
What's Next?
- Pipe and Pump System. The way that water and lava works with dwarf Digging mechanic is only temporary to keep player progression on-going.
- More Store Additions - This includes more buy options and the new Dwarf pickaxes and helmets.
- After the Pipe and Pump system we'll be waiting for the artist to create some new things for the next item on our roadmap, which will be the next major update and will take awhile. In the meantime we'll continue to listen to the community and make changes accordingly.
