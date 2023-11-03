Update Notes 0.1.2.1

Hello everyone! I hope you had a great Halloween. Here are the new/modified features coming today in Sunrise's Order.

We took some time to improve the pond because we noticed that very few players managed to use it and discover new fish once its construction was complete.

We have, among other things, enhanced its user interface to provide more information for better usability of this mechanic.

Eventually, we will be introducing a more comprehensive tutorial to explain the mechanics of the pond in detail.

We hope you will enjoy the other changes we have made to the game.

Added

In the pond, a small bubble appears when the fish are a good match.

Added a compatibility percentage between the fish in the pond to better estimate the probability of catching a new fish.

Modifications and improvements

The fish breeding system in the pond has been improved to be clearer and easier for the player to use.

The museum bonuses have been revised to offer more significant benefits.

The construction cost of the museum has been reduced.

When making a donation to the museum, empty inventory slots are grayed out.

Progression in the Gardener profession has been made easier.

The number of constructions per plot has been reviewed.

Reduction in the price of silver and gold tools.

Hardwood is now more accessible.

Regrowing plants do not revert to the seed stage.

During crafting, a different button is assigned to each stack to prevent taking multiple stacks at once.

Improved collision detection on construction application arrows.

Direction buttons on the map now produce a sound when selected.

Optimization of tile loading.

Some achievements have been removed or reduced.

Bug fixes

Button sounds in the Construction application have been fixed.

The greenhouse is being constructed correctly on the Garden plot.

The wolf performs its animation adequately.

Correction of the display of contract rewards, which couldn't display numbers of 1000 or more correctly.

Some achievement names were not displayed correctly.

The blueprint (Plan: Wooden Wardrobe) has been removed because the item no longer exists. You can get rid of it using the X button (Xbox), Square button (PlayStation), or E key (Keyboard).

If you encounter any problems, please report them on our Discord.

Don't hesitate to follow us on our different social media:

Discord

Twitter

Facebook