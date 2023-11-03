 Skip to content

Arise from Shadows update for 3 November 2023

HOTFIX - Version 0.5.3.1

Build 12613773 · Last edited by Wendy

Player was unable to launch the game (no interactions were present in menu)

Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your patience.

