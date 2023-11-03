Stop Dead Early Access Patch 04

Thank you for playing Stop Dead!
Items with a 🛑 emoji are things found or suggested by the community!
Items with a ❗ emoji indicate that the change caused a leaderboard to be wiped.
Wipes for affected leaderboards will happen after things have had time to settle.
This patch marks the end of the Arachnid Invasion event.
Ashergb got the fastest clear time!~~ And... I got the most zombie kills lmao.
~~
- Removed seasonal assets.
- Added Discord Rich Presence support! See what maps your friends are in, their PB and Highscore, deaths, and more through the discord status!
- Ghost colors are now semi-randomized based on your player ID. This means you have a unique ghost color now! Ghosts will appear with different colors when you challenge them.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Engineer to not take extra damage from crits.
- 🛑 Fixed an issue introduced in last patch that caused the starting cutscene in Orientation to start early.
- 🛑 Fixed an issue that caused the Shotgun pellets to be random, resulting in inconsistent damage. Shotgun pellets now fire in a consistent spiral pattern.
- 🛑 Fixed an issue that caused the Level Start Bubble sound to play twice and be too loud.
- 🛑 Fixed an issue that caused barrels to be inconsistent.
